Minereum (MNE) Trading Up 65.2% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $47,191.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,770.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,782,850 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

