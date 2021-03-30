MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 13,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,016,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

