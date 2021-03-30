Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $596,064.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007812 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,893,893,478 coins and its circulating supply is 3,688,683,911 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

