Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $414.71 million and $15.47 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00014110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,793,956 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.