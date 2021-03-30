Mirrored Amazon Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $115,842.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for about $3,110.90 or 0.05286697 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Token Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 9,146 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

