Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $22.92 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $22.92 or 0.00038831 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $184,425.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00057920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00265622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.00928095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00077111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00033189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,352,606 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

