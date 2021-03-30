Mirrored Tesla Price Tops $636.30 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for approximately $636.30 or 0.01076870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $39.73 million and $737,780.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 62,438 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

