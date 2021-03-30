Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $118,827.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $118,827.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $41.92 or 0.00071120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00057680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.29 or 0.00923456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 618,587 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.