Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 5.6%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 1,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $584.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.