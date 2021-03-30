Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Down 5.6%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.37. 4,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

