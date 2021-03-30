Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.98

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.98 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.27). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 524,010 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 118 shares of company stock worth $34,021.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

