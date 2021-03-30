Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 46.4% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $64.00 million and approximately $34.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.10 or 0.00476130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002209 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

