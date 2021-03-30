Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MTLHY stock remained flat at $$40.01 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

