MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 46% higher against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,632.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,789,514,001 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

