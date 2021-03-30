Mizuho Lowers Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $7.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

