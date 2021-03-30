MonaCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.79 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $135.66 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,870.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.17 or 0.03135983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00331430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.85 or 0.00898331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.37 or 0.00411699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00351681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00257377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021687 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.