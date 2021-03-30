Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. Moncler has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

