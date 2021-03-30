MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $16,107.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00187743 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,979,865 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

