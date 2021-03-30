Monkey Project (MONK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $115,346.96 and $49.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,241,500 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

