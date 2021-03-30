Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock worth $94,669,312. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

