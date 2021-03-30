Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVVYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 111,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

