Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,202,647 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of The Southern worth $281,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in The Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 27.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in The Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

