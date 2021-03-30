Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,275,216 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Newmont worth $274,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

