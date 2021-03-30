Morgan Stanley Acquires 151,489 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Domino’s Pizza worth $283,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,372 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 525.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 18,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $372.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.34 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.46.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.