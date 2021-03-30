Morgan Stanley Acquires 305,037 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Parker-Hannifin worth $251,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

NYSE:PH opened at $317.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

