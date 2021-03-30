Morgan Stanley Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $56.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

