Morgan Stanley Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $30.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.