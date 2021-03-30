Morgan Stanley Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $30.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.
CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.