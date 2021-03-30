Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Discover Financial Services worth $229,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $535,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 606,856 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of DFS opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

