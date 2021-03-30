Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $249,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

