Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $27.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

