Morgan Stanley Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

WBA stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

