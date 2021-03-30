Morgan Stanley Buys 257,454 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of L3Harris Technologies worth $241,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

