Morgan Stanley Buys 54,561 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Public Storage worth $245,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day moving average of $229.36. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $250.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

