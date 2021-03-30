Morgan Stanley Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $74.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. Snap has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 41.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 30.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Snap by 23.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $491,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

