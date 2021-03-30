Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,468,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $261,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

