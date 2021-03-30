Morgan Stanley Cuts The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $119.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

ALL opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 45.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Allstate by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Allstate by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

