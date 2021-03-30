Morgan Stanley Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

TWTR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

