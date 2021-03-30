Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 154,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $291,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

