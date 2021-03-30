Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Truist Financial worth $229,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

