Morgan Stanley Has $225.66 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Boston Scientific worth $225,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

