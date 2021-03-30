Morgan Stanley Has $233.04 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $233,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 288.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.