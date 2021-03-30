Morgan Stanley Has $236.10 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of NXP Semiconductors worth $236,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $7,951,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 43,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

