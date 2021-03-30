Morgan Stanley Has $236.96 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $236,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,472,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,719,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,012,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

ZI stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.