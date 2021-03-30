Morgan Stanley Has $258.76 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Marriott International worth $258,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Shares of MAR opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 272.84 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

