Morgan Stanley Has $280.46 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $280,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.