Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.72% of Seagate Technology worth $253,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $65,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 325,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379,826 shares of company stock worth $267,694,251. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

