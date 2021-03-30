Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Valero Energy worth $255,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,394.54, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

