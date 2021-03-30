Morgan Stanley Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.