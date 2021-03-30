Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Datadog worth $257,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Datadog by 245.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2,567.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

