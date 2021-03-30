Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,443,182 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Lyft worth $237,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,413,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,382,065 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.